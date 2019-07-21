‘It hurts me to say it’: Former Dragons player laments club’s current state

Former Dragons player Jamie Soward says the club’s current state is a “mess”, calling for a all-of-club review.

St George Illawarra fell to the Panthers 40-18 on Sunday and have now lost 11 of their 17 games this year.

Soward told Macquarie Sports Radio his former side are “in a shambles”.

“The Dragons are a mess, it hurts me to say it,” he said.

“They’re just in a shambles, you don’t know what style they’re playing win.

“I like (coach Paul McGregor), there’s no ill-feeling and we’re just calling it as we see it.

“The internal review needs to go through the whole club, from top to bottom.”

