‘It is a major disappointment’ Wally Lewis on Segeyaro’s suspension

Rugby league Immortal Wally ‘The King’ Lewis says Broncos player James Segeyaro’s suspension could not have come at a worse time for the NRL.

The Broncos hooker has been provisionally suspended by the NRL under the league’s anti-doping policy following a positive test for the banned drug Ligandrol.

Lewis told Macquarie Sports Radio, “We saw him inspire the Broncos on a number of occasions this year when he took to the field, he’s always been a consistent performer when he gets the opportunity.

“It certainly is a major disappointment for him and Rugby League in general.

“It will be good when the full story comes out,” Lewis said.

Segeyaro was tested by ASADA on September 3, with his A-sample returning positive for the performance-enhancing anabolic agent.

Broncos legend Lewis said the news could not have come at a worse time for the NRL, “You don’t need that PR at the business end of the season.

“We’re talking about the highlight of the year, the Grand Final match.

“Sadly, a lot of the attention has been given to Segeyaro’s off-field performances.”

The 28-year-old is currently without a contract for 2020 and may have already played his last game in the NRL.