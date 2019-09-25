‘It is disappointing’: Riddell responds to low ticket sales for SCG final

Mark Riddell has responded to reports of poor tickets sales for Saturday night’s preliminary final between Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm at the SCG.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting thousands of tickets have been given away in a bid to help fill the 44,000-seat ground.

Riddell said the game being played on the same day as the AFL Grand Final may be a factor in slow ticket sales.

“It is disappointing,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“The Roosters don’t have the biggest supporter base and then you look at the Melbourne Storm, I’m assuming they would be AFL fans and it is AFL Grand Final weekend.

“There are a few factors but I suppose it’s just what we expect from this game.

“It’s the best of the best on Saturday night, there’s not a lot on competing with it.

“Hopefully we do get a crowd out there out of over 30,000 and it creates a really good atmosphere.”

(Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)