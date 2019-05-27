‘It just makes a mockery of the competition’ – Phil Kearns slams Jaguares

Wallabies legend Phil Kearns believes having Argentine franchise the Jaguares in the Super Rugby competition is a complete ‘mockery’.

Kearns says the Jaguares have an unfair advantage due to their ability to select a larger number of Argentinian Test players, compared to the other franchises in the competition.

It comes after the Jaguares won their eighth game of the season defeating the Waratahs 23-15 to sit on top of the South African competition.

The former Wallaby says they shouldn’t be included in the competition.

“It’s crazy, it just makes a mockery of the competition,” Kearns said.

“If you want to have a provincial side in it, pick a provincial side, but what they’ve done is they’re just preparing for the World Cup.

“They had 300 caps on their bench, there’s no other Super Rugby team that could do that and their whole side is basically the Test team.

“I’d be surprised if there’s not one one of those players that misses out on being in the Argentine World Cup side.

“It just shows the flaws we have in this competition by having the Jaguares in it and they’ve got to think serious about it.”

The Jaguares were first included in the competition in 2016 when it expanded to 18 teams alongside the Southern Kings and Sunwolves.

