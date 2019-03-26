‘It looked ridiculous’: Davis bewildered by runner rule after opening round

Sydney Swans runner and former player Nick Davis still isn’t convinced the AFL’s new rules on runners are aiding players and coaches.

Team runners are now banned from entering the field during live playing, leading to a range of signs being displayed on the interchange bench to instruct players between breaks.

“I don’t know whether it’s a better look or a worse look,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“All the commentary was focused on people holding the signs (on the sideline), I think it looked ridiculous.

“Whether it was a better look having someone in purple running around on the field all the time, (that’s debatable).

“Players need to come on and off and messages need to go out so there needs to be a way to get it done

“The AFL in their wisdom will work it out and we’ll play by the rules.

