‘It probably changed the game’: Chad Townsend after being decked by Dallin

Cronulla Sharks halfback Chad Townsend learned that messing with one meant messing with the whole family.

The Watene-Zelezniaks, in this case.

Townsend’s late shot on Malakai Watene-Zelezniak earned an immediate rebuke from younger brother Dallin, who responded in kind and put the Sharks half on his derrière.

Hey, hands off my brother! Dallin Watene-Zelezniak gets instant payback for Malakai after Chad Townsend’s late shot. https://t.co/r32aI0Dhot pic.twitter.com/q2aG1tNnY5 — FOX LEAGUE (@FOXNRL) April 18, 2019

Speaking on Breakfast, Chad Townsend said the incident didn’t faze him.

“I thought [Malakai] was going to run the ball and he passed it,” Townsend explains.

“And when I was going back to the defensive line I copped a bit of a knock out of the blue, and I just remained calm because I knew I wasn’t going to bite back, obviously that’s not legal in the game,

“Turned out to be our penalty and it probably changed the game to be honest.”

