‘It was considered manly and tough’: David Schwarz blames the ‘badge of honour’ for concussions

Research discovering Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in the brains of two former Rugby League players has led to questions of whether this could be affecting the brains of current NRL and also AFL players.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio’s Drive program, David Schwarz and Mark Allen remembered days gone by in both codes when players would be urged to continue playing despite being knocked out.

“It was a badge of honour for blokes to back back in a pack, cop a knee in the head and get back up,” Schwarz said.

“It was considered manly, and tough… but we didn’t know.”

The former AFL great believes that the changes that have been made to AFL rules in the last decade – including removing spear tackles and shoulder charges would have reduced the risk to players.

“All the things that have been implemented are there to protect the head,” Schwarz said.

