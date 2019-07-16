‘It was death by a thousand lashes’ – Brad Hardie on Alan Richardson’s departure

Australian Football Hall of Famer Brad Hardie says the timing of St Kilda coach Alan Richardson’s departure was far from ideal.

“Has anybody ever considered that they (St Kilda players) are just no good?”, Hardie asked Matt Granland and David Schwarz on Drive.

“It felt like the bosses were sweating on him. It almost felt like they were hoping they get beat badly. The Saints won 5 out of their first 6 games – that was not supposed to happen. Richardson defied logic for a long time. It was death by a thousand lashes.”

Hardie believes the list management of the Saints is the biggest issue of the football club.

“How the hell are they paying that much money to that group of players down there? And then you look at sides like Geelong, West Coast or Collingwood high up on the bracket at the moment – and they are under the same terms and conditions? Spare me!”

