“It was quite an amazing race”: Chris Waller speaks after maiden Everest win

The newly crowned Everest winning trainer Chris Waller joined Macquarie Sports Radio to speak of his excitement after his horse ‘Yes Yes Yes’ stormed home to win the third annual turf race.

Over 40,000 onlookers packed into Randwick racecourse to watch the three year-old colt take out the $14 million prize pack as he dashed clear down in the middle of the track, running past favourite ‘Santa Anna Lane’ and ‘Trekking’ in third place.

With the Everest now contesting with the Caulfield and Melbourne Cup for Australia’s most prestigious and well-known race, Waller said the build up to the event was unlike anything he has been apart of.

“Leading into it with all the talk around the race, it was like the Grand Final in footy. And that’s the great thing about this race, people want to know about who is in the race and what’s happening. Not only are the horses household names, but these horses are constantly racing weeks before the event and they’ll continue to race as well after it,” Waller said.

“It was quite an amazing race. You don’t have to be a punter but you can still recognise most of the horses in the race, whereas with the Melbourne and Caulfield Cup although they are great races, but there are just so many imports in that race.”

After claiming his first ever Everest win, Waller said the chance to share the victory with champion jockey Glen Boss was a moment he will never forget.

“It’s great to see it and it’s raw emotion, it’s not an act at all with Glen. We’re pretty emotional, we put a lot into our sport and it’s certainly not easy to win those big races,” Waller said.

(Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)