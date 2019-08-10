Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It wouldn’t be bad for Jack’ – Magee says Miller’s potential move a good thing

9 hours ago
King & Soward
Jack MillerKevin MageeMotorsports

Australian Motorsports legend Kevin Magee has declared that Jack Miller’s potential move to a rival team wouldn’t be a bad thing for his career.

Reports have surfaced over the last few days that Miller, who is a part of the Pramac Ducati team could be in a move for a potential swap with three-time World Champion Jorge Lorenzo, who is unhappy with his time at Honda.

“It wouldn’t be bad for Jack actually. He’s ridden some Honda bikes in the past with the Marc VDS Team and then found his feet this year with Ducati on the newer model bike.

Where this is smoke there’s fire, but the media are writing this morning that Lorenzo might sit out next year, so the press are going crazy. Which report is true I’m not sure, but I think Jack is in a very solid position so he’s got nothing to worry about.”

If the swap goes ahead, it would see Jack Miller join Marc Marquez on the factory Repsol Honda motorbike.

Click PLAY below to listen to the whole interview:

King & Soward
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83