‘It wouldn’t be bad for Jack’ – Magee says Miller’s potential move a good thing

Australian Motorsports legend Kevin Magee has declared that Jack Miller’s potential move to a rival team wouldn’t be a bad thing for his career.

Reports have surfaced over the last few days that Miller, who is a part of the Pramac Ducati team could be in a move for a potential swap with three-time World Champion Jorge Lorenzo, who is unhappy with his time at Honda.

“It wouldn’t be bad for Jack actually. He’s ridden some Honda bikes in the past with the Marc VDS Team and then found his feet this year with Ducati on the newer model bike.

Where this is smoke there’s fire, but the media are writing this morning that Lorenzo might sit out next year, so the press are going crazy. Which report is true I’m not sure, but I think Jack is in a very solid position so he’s got nothing to worry about.”

If the swap goes ahead, it would see Jack Miller join Marc Marquez on the factory Repsol Honda motorbike.

