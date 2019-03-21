‘It would’ve taken a toll’: Tom Phillips sheds light on Pendlebury’s injury issues

Collingwood midfielder Tom Phillips has sung the praises of captain Scott Pendlebury as the full extent of his injury issues were revealed.

The Pies skipper told a club podcast he undertook secret post-season back surgery, with the pain so bad he couldn’t touch his knees during some games last year.

Phillips said Pendlebury set an example and remained the “main communicator” for the group.

“The career he’s had is unbelievable,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I’ve tried to mirror what he does and from a football point of view, he’s someone I[‘ve tried to follow. Personally, he’s done heaps for us.

“It would’ve taken a bit of a toll on him but for him to keep playing the footy he did, he just understands the game so well and educates himself really well.

“Once he’s on the field, he’s done it 100 times and it’s all pretty automatic for him.

“For us, it’s a really big win when he’s playing well.”

Phillips said he was planning to watch the season-opener between Carlton and Richmond on Thursday night

“I’ll just be at home tonight taking it easy,” he said.

“But tomorrow I won’t do much during the day considering it’s a night game.”

Collingwood get their season underway on Friday night, taking on Geelong at the MCG.

