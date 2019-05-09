‘It’ll hurt’: Four-time Hawthorn premiership player dropped

Former player Brent Staker says he’s confident Jarryd Roughead will bounce back after being dropped.

The 32-year-old four-time premiership player will head back to the VFL this weekend as he attempts to regain his place in Hawthorn’s side.

It marks the first time coach Alastair Clarkson has dropped Roughead since he become a mainstay in the team.

“There’s always a time in a career where (players) might find a little fork in the road,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He’s just out of form a little bit and Hawthorn aren’t going as well as maybe they should be.

“It hurts being a former captain and having to go back and play VFL but it’s all part of being a professional athlete.

“You’ve got to ride the good times and see out the bad times.”

