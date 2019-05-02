‘It’s a disgrace’: David Morrow slams Caster Semenya decision

The South African Olympic champion 800m sprinter Caster Semenya has lost her landmark legal case against the IAAF in a ruling which could destroy her career as an elite athlete.

The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport means Semenya will have to take medication which dramatically suppresses her testosterone levels if she wishes to continue competing in her marquee event.

Veteran sports broadcaster David Morrow has covered athletics and Olympic Games for almost four decades and has slammed the decision, branding it a “disgrace”.

Morrow highlights the fact that Semenya’s so-called advantage over other female athletes hasn’t resulted in her setting any world records – or even coming close to breaking one.

“If she’d smashed the world records or even gotten close to the world record you would say yeah, it could’ve had some impact, but you can’t have your cake and eat it,” Morrow said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“What I’m saying is they’ve got to get rid of the women’s 100m, 200m, 400m, and 800m world records or Semenya is allowed to run, because the world records haven’t been touched,

“All of those world records were set in the 1980s, the 800m world record – which Semenya hasn’t even been close to – was set in 1983, the 400m world record was set in 1985, the 100m and 200m world records were set in 1988,

“No one has gone within a bulls roar of them and yet they allow those records to stand, and we all know why and how those athletes were allowed to run such fast times, and yet this woman – who has been unequivocally determined by medical experts as being a woman – is not allowed to compete against other women,

“There’s a huge contradiction there and to me, it doesn’t seem fair.”

“I don’t think the times she’s running gives her a distinct advantage over the other athletes, and I think there’s a certain amount of jealousy there which I don’t like and can’t come to grips with.”

Caster Semenya has tirelessly argued that her unique genetic and physical attributes should be celebrated rather than regulated, and she is expected to appeal this discriminatory decision.

Click PLAY to hear more from David Morrow and Mat Thompson: