‘It’s a great step forward’: Alex Carey’s praise for Will Pucovski

Australia ODI and Adelaide Strikers wicketkeeper Alex Carey has praised Will Pucovski following his release from the Test squad.

Pucovski, 20, returned to Melbourne this week in order to manage his mental wellbeing after being selected in his maiden Australian squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

“(Pucovksi) reported some challenges over the past few days,” Cricket Australia doctor Richard Saw said in a statement.

Speaking ahead of Macquarie Sports Radio, Carey said it was a “really big step forward” for players to be able to acknowledge the need for help.

“To be able to speak openly and honestly (is great), hopefully he gets the help that he requires,” he said.

“We know how good he is and how respected he is around the country so best wishes to him.

“Hopefully everything goes well.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview