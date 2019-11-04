It’s a huge day of sport on Macquarie Sports Radio!

It’s a huge day of sporting action on Macquarie Sports Radio!

On Racing’s biggest day, Macquarie Sports Radio brings you all the action live from Flemington with the most comprehensive coverage of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Day.

Shane McInnes, Tim Guille and legendary racing identity Bryan Martin will take you through all the action of the Cup, as well as all the latest sports news from around the world.

Don’t miss a minute of the action with all 10 races live:

RACE ONE — DARLEY OTTAWA STAKES (1000M) — 10.55AM (AEDT)

RACE TWO — GRINDERS COFFEE ROASTERS TROPHY (1400M) — 11.35AM (AEDT)

RACE THREE — TAB TROPHY (1700M) — 12.10PM (AEDT)

RACE FOUR — THE MACCA’S RUN (2800M) — 12.45PM (AEDT)

RACE FIVE — SCHWEPPERVESCENCE PLATE (1000M) — 1.20PM (AEDT)

RACE SIX — JIM BEAM STAKES (1400M) — 1.55PM (AEDT)

RACE SEVEN — LEXUS MELBOURNE CUP (3200M) — 3PM (AEDT)

RACE EIGHT — FURPHY PLATE (1800M) — 4PM (AEDT)

RACE NINE — MSS SECURITY SPRINT (1200M) — 4.40PM (AEDT)

RACE TEN — THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB STAKES (1400M) — 5.15PM (AEDT)

And if that’s not enough, we’ll take you to the 2nd Gillette T20 International between Australia and Pakistan LIVE from Manuka Oval after the races with Julian King and Ian Chappell to bring you all the action.

PLUS:

All the latest sports news from around the globe with talkSPORT – the world’s biggest sports radio station.

If you love your sport, you’ve come to the right place.

Macquarie Sports Radio – all sports, all the time.