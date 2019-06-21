‘It’s a load of crap’: No guarantee Folau donations will be used to fund legal costs

David ‘Ox’ Schwarz is sickened by multimillionaire footballer Israel Folau’s cap-in-hand ploy to tap the public for money to help fund his legal case against his former employer.

Folau has launched a GoFundMe campaign which aims to raise $3 million and The Ox says it’s a disgrace.

“It’s a load of crap,” Ox said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“This bloke has earned a million dollars a year for the last ten years of his career plus, up to two million dollars, and he’s got a legal bill where he’s trying to get a payout form an organisation, which will be millions – and he wants people to help him pay for it?

“I think it’s disgraceful, bordering on ridiculous, I’m really angry about it,

“He’s got the money to fund this himself, go and sell one of your properties if you feel that strongly about it, go and fund it, sell your property, put your own money up and roll the dice.”

Folau has raised more than $350,000 in 12 hours from random members of the public, but there is no guarantee that a single cent of the donations will be used to pay for his legal actions.

A disclaimer at the bottom of the page states “In making this contribution I acknowledge that my contributions are made freely as a gift on the basis previously affirmed and that there will be no obligations on Israel Folau to do anything for me in recognition of the gift or to apply the funds in any particular way with respect to his legal action, and that I hold no expectation to receive anything in return for my contribution.”

