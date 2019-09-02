‘It’s a no-brainer’: Bartel’s ringing endorsement for Gary Ablett continuing on in 2020

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says it’s a “no-brainer” for club legend Gary Ablett to continue playing in 2020.

Ablett’s kicked 33 goals in his second season back at the Cats, while also averaging 20 touches.

He revealed to the Herald Sun on Tuesday he’s leaning towards continuing on next year.

Bartel said Ablett’s form in 2019 meant he could easily seeing him playing a 12th season for Geelong and a 19th season overall..

“He’ll got into his 19th season and was part of the 40-man All-Australian squad,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He’s played 21 games this year and at the start of the year, they probably would have looked for 16 or 17.

“He said himself his body is responding very well, when your team is going well it actually helps you back up week in, week out.

“They’ve got a good blend at the moment, especially when it comes to the small forwards – they’ve managed to filter a few young players that can play around him.

“His footy stacks up, he’s still getting plenty of the ball and he’s still hitting the scoreboard.

“I think it’s a no-brainer, really.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)