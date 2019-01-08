‘It’s a really easy place to live’: George Bailey explains the unique selling point of Tasmania

Veteran Australian cricketer George Bailey has outlined the importance of selling Tasmania to prospective recruits.

The Hobart Hurricanes batter told Clinton and Sam living in Tasmania offers a “good balance” to players.

“I feel like we can offer a pretty good balance between time on and off the field,” he said.

“It’s a really easy place (to live) for those guys that have families to come down and enjoy themselves.

“It’s a bit funny now, you walk the streets of Byron Bay and people ask where you’re from and you say ‘Hobart’ and they’re jealous

“It certainly wasn’t like that when I was growing up.”

Bailey said he had no ambition to add to his five Test caps and instead was focused on mentoring the younger players at the Hurricanes.

