Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It’s a really easy place to live’: George Bailey explains the unique selling point of Tasmania

1 hour ago
Clinton and Sam

Veteran Australian cricketer George Bailey has outlined the importance of selling Tasmania to prospective recruits.

The Hobart Hurricanes batter told Clinton and Sam living in Tasmania offers a “good balance” to players.

“I feel like we can offer a pretty good balance between time on and off the field,” he said.

“It’s a really easy place (to live) for those guys that have families to come down and enjoy themselves.

“It’s a bit funny now, you walk the streets of Byron Bay and people ask where you’re from and you say ‘Hobart’ and they’re jealous

“It certainly wasn’t like that when I was growing up.”

Bailey said he had no ambition to add to his five Test caps and instead was focused on mentoring the younger players at the Hurricanes.

Click PLAY to hear the interview on Summer Halftime

Clinton and Sam
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83