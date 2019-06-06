‘It’s a really hard place to go and play footy’: Giants prepare for Adelaide assault

It’s the first split round of the season with six teams enjoying a mid-season breather.

The Giants aren’t one of them and find themselves bound for South Australia where a stadium of one-eyed Crows fans are preparing a frosty reception.

“You can’t hear the umpires, you can’t hear anyone,” Giants star Adam Tomlinson tells James Willis on Halftime.

“It’s a phenomenal place to play footy, we always enjoy going there because it is one of the great places to play, it’s got a lot of history to it, it’s a beautiful ground and a great stadium,

“But it is a really hard place to go and play footy, especially because they have such a big fan base and it’s so footy centric,” he said.

For the Giants, at least, they travel deep behind enemy lines with form on their side. 11 matches, 8 wins, 2nd on the ladder.

Meanwhile, the Crows have been inconsistent and find themselves bobbing in 8th spot managing just to keep their heads above water.

For Adelaide, a win over a genuine premiership contender in front of a home crowd desperate for a kill could pump-prime their season’s second half.

