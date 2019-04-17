‘It’s a serious case’: Soward questions de Belin court conduct

Jamie Soward has questioned why Dragons lock Jack de Belin didn’t wear a suit to court.

The 28-year-old continues his fight against the game’s “no fault” stand-down clause, with the likes of NRL CEO Todd Greenberg appearing in the witness box this week.

But Soward couldn’t understand why de Belin didn’t wear a suit to the hearing and questioned his professionalism.

“(I’d question) whoever is advising de Belin on court behaviour,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He had no socks on and wore a pair of chinos – it’s a serious case.

“You go to court, it’s different.

“It’s not judiciary, if you were going to be let off in a grand final you’d wear a suit.

“I think it looked unprofessional for Jack de Belin to go to court like that and for someone not to advise him to wear a suit and tie to a very serious case.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio