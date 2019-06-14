‘It’s a smart move’: Wally Lewis backs Mitchell Pearce’s Origin resurrection

In typical New South Wales fashion, Freddy Fittler and his Blues brains trust are flipping and flopping over who to pick in the halves.

Nathan Cleary will survive the chop, however, questions remain over five-eighth Cody Walker’s suitability for Origin.

Enter Mitchell Pearce – again.

The Knights playmaker is in career best form and has reportedly been picked to wear the number 7, with Clearly shifting to 6 for Game 2 in Perth.

Wally ‘The King’ Lewis says Pearce’s recent form is impossible to ignore.

“It’s been super impressive past few months for Pearce, I think he’s got his confidence back on board,” The King tells David Morrow and Tony Leonard on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He’ll probably get a few reminders in the build-up to the game about his last couple of ventures playing ORigin which weren’t that comfortable, so the pressure will certainly be on him, there’s no doubt about that,

The King says the pivotal role Pearce has played in the Knight’s 6-game winning streak as a key example of why his form cannot be ignored by the Blues.

“Had he had been with somebody like the Roosters, with piles of great players around you, it’s hard not to produce your best,

“The responsibility that has been cast upon him in his role at the Knights has been fantastic for him as a footballer and as a person, the nerves aren’t going to get to him any more and I think it would be a smart move for New South Wales to select him,

“He’s desperate to get back to State of Origin and prove he’s a quality player,” he said.

