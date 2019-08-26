“It’s amazed a lot of people”: the confusing Aussie Ashes omission

In amongst all the praise for Ben Stokes’ phenomenal match winning century at Headingley, there remained one question. How did Australia fail to defend 358?

With a bowling attack that destroyed England for just 67 in the first innings, it seemed a fait accompli they would dismiss the Poms for less than the required 359 in the final innings.

Instead England completed their greatest ever run chase to level the Ashes 1-1, with Australia’s incredibly wayward new-ball bowling on Day Four coming in for heavy criticism.

Former England spinner John Emburey told David Morrow and Mat Thompson on Macquarie Sports Radio that the omission of express quick Mitchell Starc from the series so far has a lot of locals baffled.

“I think it’s amazed a lot of people here that Starc hasn’t played one of the Test matches yet,” Emburey said.

“He does bowl something different. He does swing that ball early on.

“I know he can be expensive because he looks to get the ball a fuller length and if it doesn’t swing he can go for runs early on.

“But he’s an absolute master at picking up wickets down the order… and more often than not he does pick up the wickets up the top of the order.”

With none of the other Australian bowlers used in the series so far having Starc’s express pace, Emburey is backing the New South Welshman to come into the side.

“He doesn’t get the bounce that he gets in Australia but he’s certainly got the pace and I’m sure he would cause England some problems.”

