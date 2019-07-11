‘It’s amazing’: Former teammate’s high praise for Cameron Smith

Former Melbourne Storm player Brett Finch has paid tribute to Cam Smith ahead of his record-breaking 400th game.

Finch, who played with Smith at the Storm, says he’s blown away by the veteran’s longevity at the highest level.

“It’s amazing,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Not one he’s played 400 games, you’ve got to play at a level to be picked for 400.

“It’s quite an incredible achievement – physically it’s so hard to do but mentally it’s even harder.

“His standards for himself (at hooker) is so high and to continue to reach that level for 400 games is an amazing effort and he doesn’t look like he’s slowing down.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

Image: Scott Barbour/Getty Images