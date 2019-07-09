‘It’s an astonishing achievement’: Cameron Smith’s games played vs games missed

When Cameron Smith lines up against Cronulla on Saturday, it will be the 400th time he’s pulled on a Storm jersey and taken to the field.

In the history of the game, no rugby league player has ever reached the 400 game milestone. Smith is wading into uncharted territory; exotic areas which might never be explored again.

Within Cameron Smith’s extraordinary 400 game achievement is remarkable for reasons in addition to the number itself.

“Smith missed only six games through injury since making his debut for the Storm against Canterbury at Olympic Park in Round 5, 2002. 400 games, in a career that’s lasted 17 seasons, and he’s missed six matches,” an astonished Mathew Thompson said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“And he’s a hooker, he’s a bloke that actually participates in most plays in the game, and he’s a player that plays 80 minutes. He’s there, front and centre, around the ball almost every play in the game,” David ‘Thirsty’ Morrow adds.

“It’s an astonishing achievement.”

Smith, 36, is contracted with the Storm until the end of the 2020 season and earlier in the week said: “I don’t have any thoughts of finishing up at this stage,”

Could he possibly rack up 450 games?

Probably. After all, it’s Cameron Smith.

NRL GAMES RECORDS

Cameron Smith*: 399 games (Melbourne Storm) Cooper Cronk*: 361 games (Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters) Darren Lockyer: 355 games (Brisbane Broncos) Terry Lamb: 350 games (Western Suburbs, Canterbury Bankstown) Steve Menzies: 349 games (Manly-Warringah, Northern Eagles)

(* indicates current players)

