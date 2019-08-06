Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

IT’S BACK! Macquarie Sports Radio is your home of the EPL

17 hours ago
STREAM THE EPL LIVE
EnglisheplFootballfreeLeagueliveMacquarie Sports Radiopremier

Another huge season of EPL action kicks off this weekend and you can hear it all on Macquarie Sports Radio!

First up, Liverpool will take on newly-promoted Norwich as the Reds aim for that elusive Premier League crown.

On Saturday night, reigning Champions Manchester City get their hopes of a three-peat off and running against West Ham.

And to finish the round, it’s bitter rivals Manchester United doing battle with Chelsea.

Macquarie Sports Radio is your home of the English Premier League – live, free and exclusive every week.

Click HERE to listen to the EPL live

Click HERE to see Macquarie Sports Radio’s Live Sport Schedule

STREAM THE EPL LIVE
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83