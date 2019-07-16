‘It’s been easier than we may have thought’: Undefeated Aussie Diamonds to face long time rivals New Zealand next

The undefeated Diamonds have sailed through the preliminary rounds and face long time rivals, New Zealand Silver Ferns, next.

Coach, Lisa Alexander says the initial stages have “been easier than they may have thought”, despite playing five back-to-back preliminary hit-outs.

“Each game presents a great challenge as there is different styles of netball to come up against,” said Alexander.

“We’ve been pushing it pretty hard and have tried to maintain consistency over four quarters.”

With only two days off from ten, the girls will be thanking their lucky stars they’ve been granted one before they head into their next match against rivals New Zealand.

“The rivalry has been built up over many years, we play them a lot and know each other very well,” said Alexander.

Also, It’s bad news for Jamaica who may be a chance of missing the semi-finals for the first time since 1999.

They’re only hope to progress is to win their remaining two games against Scotland and Uganda.

Click PLAY to hear more from Aussie coach Lisa Alexander