‘It’s easy to take everything for granted’: Scotty James reflects on amazing career

Australian Olympic Champion Scotty James has reflected on his remarkable career to date, after he clinched a third consecutive World Championship in snowboarding, the first person to ever do so.

The 24 year old has so far posted a perfect season this year after going undefeated in six events including the X Games, the US Grand Prix and most recently, the US Burton Open.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, James spoke of his recent achievements and how great the past eighteen months have been.

“It’s easy to take everything for granted, but its pretty amazing and I’m really proud for everyone around me who believed that I could do it,” he said.

“Me and my team worked really hard and made it happen, and to be an Australian to do it in a Winter sport just puts the cherry on top.”

This caps off a remarkable eighteen months for the snowboarder, he was the flag bearer for Australia in 2018’s Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang and won the bronze medal in the halfpipe.

“It was one of the more proud moments I’ve ever had in my career to have that honour. It was an amazing experience be a apart of and to literally fly the flag for Australia it was just surreal. I was just pinching myself when it was happening”

James will act as one of the ambassadors for the F1 Melbourne Grand Prix this year, joining Essendon player Dylan Shiel.

“Its going to be a pretty exciting weekend. I follow it pretty closely so I can’t wait to get down there. I’ll get the family and friends altogether as well so it’ll be a great weekend,” he said.

