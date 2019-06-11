‘It’s everywhere we look’: Riddell reveals problem gambling torment

Former NRL player Mark Riddell has opened up on the challenges modern-day AFL and NRL players face with problem gambling.

The comments come after the stoush between counsellor Jan Beames and AFL Players’ Association Patrick Dangerfield continues to escalate over a Herald Sun story detailing the issues players are facing.

Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio it wasn’t a shock, saying a combination of a high salary and more free time meant some players were seeking out other ways to use their extra pay-packet.

“Players go from no money to all of sudden being paid big money,” he said.

“I went through a small (gambling issue) when I started playing in the NRL – I went from getting paid $20,000 or $30,000 to be paid upwards of $200,000 and this was back in the late nineties.

“I quickly went and sought help and quickly go over it, I would go as far to say every playing has gone down the path of (some sort of gambling)

“It’s everywhere we look, we’re a big nation of gamblers and they’d be players out there with big problems.”

