“It’s exactly what they want”: Jimmy Bartel makes the case for AFLX

Jimmy Bartel has explained the AFL’s rationale behind its AFLX experiment.

The game, played on rectangular fields, uses altered rules and a smaller playing surface with an aim of exporting it to overseas audiences where oval grounds don’t exist.

Bartel told Breakfast despite not being a fan of the new concept, he’d still watch the event at Marvel Stadium on February 22.

“People get their noses out of joint expecting it to be what the traditional game is and that’s not the point of it,” he said.

“They’ve grabbed a few ideas from the Big Bash and trying to attract kids to the game.

“For players, it’s probably easier than doing a training session at this time of year.

“If you’re the AFL marketing team, you’re getting spaces in papers and people talking about it – that’s exactly what they want.”

Click PLAY to hear more