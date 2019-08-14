‘It’s fantastic to have Steve Waugh around the team’ – Travis Head

Australia’s Test vice-captain Travis Head says it is “fantastic” to have Steve Waugh around the group for the Ashes. Waugh, who is in England as a mentor to the team, led the Australians to a 4-0 victory in 2001.

“The access has been fantastic. He is a calm head, has experienced all the ups and downs in cricket. He’s been great for every player – not only to talk about the game, but also about things away from the game”, Head told Mark Allen and Brad Hardie on Drive.

Head produced scores of 35 and 51 on Ashes debut at Edgbaston, the latter particularly important given Australia slipped to 2-27 after England claimed a first-innings lead of 90 runs.

With the second Test starting today, Head is looking forward to opening the batting in Lord’s.

“I opened the batting in the last fixture I played here (at Lord’s). Just getting out there is fantastic, it’s an iconic walk. There’s going to be a massive crowd and I can’t wait to get out there.”

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview: