WATCH: ‘It’s going to be hard’: Ambrose says West Indies cricket has peaked

Legendary West Indian fast bowler Curtly Ambrose says cricket in his home nation won’t reach the halcyon days of the 70s and 80s ever again.

West Indies recently won a Test series against England, prompting calls that Caribbean cricket was on the improve again after more than a decade in the doldrums.

But speaking on Breakfast, Ambrose said it would be “difficult” to ever return to West Indian cricket’s peak.

“When you look at the great players of the part such as the Clive Lloyd or Viv Richards era, (you won’t) be able to find players like that ever again,” he said.

“The guys we have now have some talent but it’s going to be hard to find another Lloyd or Richards.

He said it remained a surreal feeling to play with some of West Indian cricket’s biggest names during his decorated career.

“Growing up, I never expected to be in the same changing room as these (legendary) guys,” he said.

“I was very fortunate because Viv Richards and Richie Richardson were both from Antigua and they were part of the team.

“Those guys were there to support me which make my transition to Test cricket a lot easier.

“I was in awe of them, these guys were legends.”

Ambrose had some famous duels with Australian batsman over the year but he said there were a few people he liked taking the wicket of more than most.

“I liked getting the great Alan Border out, he was a wonderful cricketer and leader,” he told Mark Levy and Mark Riddell.

‘When you get guys out (like Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting), you get some sense satisfaction because these guys are great.”

