‘It’s going to be tough’: GP boss makes bold race prediction

Australian Grand Prix boss Andrew Westacott expects Australian Daniel Ricciardo to find the 2019 season challenging with his new team.

The 29-year-old made the much-publicised move from Red Bull to Renault at the end of last year, cutting ties with the team he’s driven for at Formula 1 level since 2014.

The French team is largely regarded as having a slower car than Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull and that’s expected to continue this year.

Westacott told Macquarie Sports Radio Ricciardo would need a bit of luck to reach the podium at the Australian Grand Prix but didn’t rule out him springing a huge surprise if he got the chance.

“It’s going to be tough because pre-season testing says teams are a lot closer than last year,” he said.

“Ferrari will take it up to Mercedes, Renault absolutely may be in the mix but McLaren might be back from the doldums of a few years ago.

“That’s why we like the first race of the year, everyone’s got a chance of being a premier.”

