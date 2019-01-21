‘It’s happened a couple of times’: Jimmy Bartel’s run in with security at Kardinia Park

Jimmy Bartel is joining Levy and Ridell from 9am AEDT every morning in 2019 and he brought us some gold first up on Monday.

Following the great Roger Federer being asked for his accreditation pass at Melbourne Park over the weekend, Jimmy told his own story of how he used to get stopped outside AFL venues when he was a Geelong player.

Despite winning a Brownlow and Norm Smith Medal throughout his illustrious career, Jimmy said he was still asked for his pass outside Kardinia Park, Geelong’s home ground.

“It’s happened a couple of times in Geelong, being a bit more regional,” he said.

“I used to live directly across the road from Kardinia Park, I used to just walk to the games.

“You’re there three hours before the game, you’re there in your club polo – I’m hopeless and often left my pass at home or lost it.

“Would I go to all this effort to get here three hours before a game?”

