“It’s hugely unfair” – Simon Hill unloads on VAR system

Fox Sports Football analyst Simon Hill has unloaded on the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, after another weekend in the English Premier League marred by controversy.

Manchester City were controversially denied a match winner in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur after it was deemed a handball was seen in the lead up play.

Speaking on Halftime with James Willis, Hill says the introduction of the VAR system has brought nothing but disappointment to Football and that control needs to be handed back to the referees on ground.

“I’ve never liked this VAR system. I think goal line technology is more than enough. I would much rather hand control back to the referees, he said.

Tell the coaches and players to behave themselves and let’s accept that human behaviour is a part of football and all sports.”

Hill blames the continued rise of football around the world and gradual progression of technology for the introduction of the VAR system, but says it won’t be getting any better for football fans.

“Unfortunately, with the advance of technology and the huge profile of the game globally, fans, coaches and players refuse to accept the authority of the referees and the fact that they are human and occasionally they will make mistakes.

“It’s hugely unfair but this is the world we live in, it’s a gold fish bowl. The VAR was brought in to be fair for the right reasons. It was brought in to help the refs, but I think it has heaped even more pressure on them now”.