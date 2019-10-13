“It’s just everything I’ve ever dreamed of”: McLaughlin on achieving childhood dream

After his first ever Bathurst 1000 win, Scott McLaughlin told Macquarie Sports Radio about how he finally fulfilled a life-long dream.

The reigning Supercars champion and 2019 points leader has had an outstanding year to date, holding a resounding lead at the top of the Supercars leader-board. However, the Bathurst 1000 title remained the elusive title for McLaughlin.

As he held off runner-up Shane Van Gisbergen on the final lap for a thrilling finish, McLaughlin admits his win caps off all the hard work he and his team has put in.

“Yeah it’s just been unbelievable. The people you have behind the scenes build you to the person you are, regardless of whatever sport it is. They know how much you’re worked for it and it’s been eighteen months in the making,” McLaughlin said.

“I feel that with my mindset as well as a driver, I’ve been building on this for a while. At the end of it to just see everyone when we crossed the line and go crazy and shout and yell, it’s just everything I’ve ever dreamed of and I’ll certainly never forget it.”

(Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)