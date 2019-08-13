‘It’s looking concerning’: Mick Warner’s grim prediction for John Worsfold

Herald Sun reporter Mick Warner says Essendon may sack coach John Worsfold even if the club makes finals.

After winning five games in a row, the Bombers were heavily beaten by Port Adelaide last week before being destroyed by 104 points against the Western Bulldogs in Saturday night.

Despite a torrid fortnight, Essendon still sit in seventh spot on the ladder with two games left.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Mick says the Bombers coach should be worried about his future at the club despite being contracted next year.

“I think it’s looking concerning for John Worsfold now,” he said.

“If they don’t make the finals it makes the decision easier but I reckon even if they sneak in, there’s no guarantee John Worsfold will be at the Bombers next year.

“(Conceding) 21 goals unanswered is alarm bells in AFL footy.”

