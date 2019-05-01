‘It’s not that uncommon’: Paul Gallen backs up Piggy’s claim NRL players lie about age

Rugby League larrikin Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell’s sensational claim that he – and many other NRL players – lie about their age in order to extend their playing careers has been backed up by the oldest player in the NRL, Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen.

Piggy revealed he lied about his age from the early stages of his playing career, adjusting his date of birth from 1980 to 1981 to hoodwink clubs into thinking he was younger than he really was.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, the 332-game Cronulla veteran said he knows date of birth skullduggery happens.

“You know what, it’s not that uncommon,” he told David Morrow and Mat Thompson.

“Chris Heighington did the same thing, Chris Heighington I’m sure was born in ’81 but I think he put ’83 on his profile, so he absolutely did it,

“I’ve never done it, I am the 14th of August 1981 and you’ll see that on everything, that’s when I was born,

“It’s not that uncommon, players do do it.”

Gallen, who turns 38 this year, is the oldest player in the NRL by almost two years. Cameron Smith is the second oldest at a relatively sprightly 35, along with Michael Gordon, Cooper Cronk and Robbie Farah who round out the top 5 Rugby League senior citizens.

That’s if we believe them!

