“It’s shows what a mess they’re in”: Chappell concern on Australian leadership

Ian Chappell isn’t a fan of Australia naming two vice co-captains for its upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Travis Head and Pat Cummins were named following Josh Hazlewood’s injury and Mitch Marsh failing to earn selection for the two-Test series, which begins at the Gabba on Thursday.

Chappell told Levy and Riddell the process of selecting leadership positions in the Australian team was symptomatic of deeper form issues within the squad.

“Getting the team to decide who should be the candidates and then decide who gets the job, it’s shows what a mess they’re in with a lack of experience (in the team).

Aaron Finch’s wavering form in ODI cricket is also a significant concern, with Chappell says a “major problem is looming” for Australia ahead of the World Cup later this year.

“You don’t want to be changing leaders in the middle of the World Cup,” he said.

“Even in the ODI side, who would you pick as captain if you’ve got to get rid of Finch?”

“There’s not many candidates.”

