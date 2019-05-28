‘It’s the fear factor with Warner’: Andy Bichel knows exactly where Warner should bat

Former Australian cricket star and hero of our 2003 World Cup campaign Andy Bichel says there’s only one position in the batting line up for David Warner:

Smack bang at the top of the order.

“It’s about having that balance in the team, and while Khawaja and Marsh have been doing it pretty well for the most part, with Warner and Smith, Smith at 4 and Warner up the top of the order, that’s the best way” Bichel tells David Morrow and Mat Thompson.

“It’s the fear factor with Warner, the fact he can go off and score big hundreds, you’ve just got to have him there.”

Fierce debate has raged in recent weeks over Australia’s opening pair, with coach Justin Langer persisting with Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja in every warm-up match except when we played England.

In that match against England, Warner and Finch opened the batting and Usman Khawaja played at number 5, and Bichel believes this order provides a strategic advantage.

“I don’t think you want to see Khawaja and Marsh bat together too much, the two left-handers could possibly get tied down in the middle overs against spin, so I would try to avoid that if I was JL [Justin Langer]” he said.

When it comes to Australia’s deadly bowling attack, the opening pairing of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc is undeniable.

Adam Zampa’s terrific form should give him the nod as the team’s spinner but that extra bowling spot is up for grabs.

“[Jason] Behrendorf has shown some good signs and he’s got some wickets… but I think maybe they’ll go with Nathan Coulter-Nile, the all-round cricket with the bat, bowl, field component,” Bichel said.

