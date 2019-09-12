‘It’s the most invasive thing you’ll do’: Jimmy responds to Rioli’s provisional suspension

Geelong legend Jimmy Bartel is mystified why Willie Rioli would try to alter an ASADA drugs test.

Rioli, 24, won’t play in tonight’s semi-final after being provisionally stood down for returning an ‘adverse analytical finding’ following an alleged ‘urine substitution’.

He was caught by two ASADA officialls during an out-of-competition drugs test on August 20.

Bartel, who went through similar tests during his career, told Macquarie Sports Radio the entire process was “invasive”.

“I don’t even know why he even attempted it, it’s the most invasive thing you’ll do,” he said.

“It’s the most invasive thing you’ll do in sport, it is pants around your ankles and if you’ve got a T-shirt on, you’ve got to tuck it under your chin or take it off.

“You are nude and they’re looking at you front on taking a urine test.

“To think you can get away with it is stupid because as soon as you would have done that, the tester would’ve said ‘what have you done’.

“He hasn’t tested positive, he’s been found trying to alter the test.

“We’ve got to deal with the facts, he’s been done for trying to dodge a test.”

(Image: Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)