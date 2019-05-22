Racing legend Kevin Bartlett’s unforgettable Macau Grand Prix victory

Monaco. Monza. Mount Panorama. Macau.

The Macau Grand Prix sits comfortably in the pantheon of the world’s great motor races.

The striking course twists, turns and weaves its way through the bustling streets of Macau and it’s the only street circuit event on the planet where both cars and motorcycles participate.

“It sticks in my mind for the simple reason it’s the only Grand Prix I’ve ever won,” racing legend Kevin Bartlett tells Macquarie Sports Radio.

Standing on the podium as champions of this historic race includes names akin to motor racing royalty. David Coulthard. Michael Schumacher. Ayrton Senna. And, of course, Kevin Bartlett.

“That’s why I cling to it because I’m someway associated with those great champions!” Bartlett said.

In addition to the high octane action on the track, those lucky enough to accompany Kevin Bartlett on this extraordinary trip to Macao are in for a treat.

“There are so many things to do in Macao, if you’re on a diet, well, forget about that for a few days, I can tell you!

“The sightseeing part of Macao is unique in itself because you’re just across the creek from the Republic of China.

“It’s a go-ahead area as far as the culture is concerned.”

Bartlett has travelled to Macao more than a dozen times across a period spanning from the late 1960s to today and says the city has grown exponentially.

“Some of the hotels are just mind-boggling,” he said.

