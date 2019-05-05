‘It’s very tough’: Riddell names the best player in the NRL right now

Mark Riddell says Sydney Roosters star Luke Keary is the NRL’s best player right now.

In combination with Latrell Mitchell, Keary lead the Roosters to victory over Wests Tigers on Saturday night at the SCG.

They now sit on top of the NRL ladder after eight rounds.

Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio if he was to sign any player in the NRL, Keary would be top of his list.

“He’s got plenty of football ahead of him,” he said.

“He’s shown and proven himself in the biggest games and on the biggest stage.

“Keary can control a football team, he’s a halfback.

“I’d probably lean towards him.”

Riddell confirmed he believed Keary was the best player in the competition right now.

“His start to the season has probably been the best,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio