‘It’s very un-Australian of us’: Are Marko and The Ox turncoats?

Regardless of whether you’re a fan of Nick Kyrgios or not, there’s an inalienable truth which often gets lost in the noise.

He’s Australian. He’s one of us.

Australians stick fat with one another, whether we’re on the job, in the trenches, or nestled comfortably in our sofas with Wimbledon on the telly.

Until now.

Nick Kyrgios faces arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a grass-court grudge match and it’s brought about a turncoat streak in Marko and The Ox.

“I’m barracking for Rafa,” The Ox declares, or considering his allegiances now lie with Spain, he shall henceforth be known as El Buey.

“I want Rafa to win and win comfortably, and I want to see tantrums, and I want to see broken rackets,” Marko adds.

“Very un-Australian of us,” El Buey proudly proclaims.

“We don’t support flogs,” Marko says.

Click PLAY to hear more from Marko and El Buey: