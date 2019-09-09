‘I’ve had some ripping times with him’: Tony Shaw pays emotional tribute to Danny Frawley

Collingwood great Tony Shaw has paid a heartfelt tribute to Danny Frawley following his shock passing.

Frawley was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Millbrook on Tuesday afternoon, just a day after celebrating his 56th birthday.

The St Kilda great and former coach become a popular member of the media, including weekly appearances on Fox Footy’s Sunday night Bounce program.

Frawley served an assistant coach under Tony Shaw at Collingwood before moving on to coach Richmond from 2000-2004.

“It’s pretty hard,” Shaw said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“We had four years at Collingwood together, I thought he’d be fantastic for our kids and he was.

“I walked in the rooms and there was Danny, telling a joke and laughing.

“I’ve had some ripping times with him.

“It’s bloody tragic.”

(Image: StuartMilligan /Allsport)