“I’ve never seen anything like this in Sydney racing”: Peter V’landys moments after Yes Yes Yes claims The Everest

Just minutes after Yes Yes Yes won the $14 million Everest, Racing NSW boss Peter V’landys joined Trent and Richie from Royal Randwick on Macquarie Sports Radio to give his reaction on what was an incredible race.

40,000 people packed out Randwick and the boys asked Peter what it was like to be there.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in Sydney racing. To see such a big crowd.”

“It’s unbelievable. It’s electric. It’s a unique atmosphere here on Everest Day. It’s the mixture of the under 30’s with the traditionalists together. I think they bring this new atmosphere which has never been seen at a racecourse.”

The three-year old colt Yes Yes Yes won the third running for champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller at Randwick after dashing clear down the middle of the track, running past favourite Santa Ana Lane and Trekking in third place.

Champion Jockey Glen Boss was seen limping away from the barriers just before the race sending a scare around Randwick but shook it off to saddle up moments later. When asked about the winning trainer and jockey, V’landys said,

“I couldn’t be happier for Chris and Glenn. You wouldn’t meet two nicer guys, especially Chris Waller. He deserves all the success he gets.”

The winning time of 1:07 was a new track record for Randwick over 1200m but V’landys put that down to one thing,

“You’ve got to thank Nature Strip for that, I thought he was going to steal it 200 out. The time was phenomenal, 1:07 is just unheard of here at Randwick. It was an unbelievable speed and Nature Strip really made the race at the end of the day.”

