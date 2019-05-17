Jack De Belin loses Federal Court case, ban stands

St George Illawarra Dragons forward Jack De Belin has lost his Federal Court case against the Australian Rugby League Commission and the NRL.

The Federal Court decision was handed down on Friday afternoon with Justice Melissa Perry ruling that the NRL’s ‘No fault stand-down’ policy is legal and therefore will remain in effect.

It’s a major blow for De Belin who has already missed the opening nine rounds of the NRL season pending an aggravated sexual assault charge before the court.

With doubt over whether the policy would hold up in the courts, ARL Commission Chairman Peter Beattie and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg will no doubt have a sigh of relief.

It now means any player charged with a serious crime which carries a jail term of 11 years or more can be stood down.

St George Illawarra who sit outside the top eight after a mixed start to 2019 will play Newcastle on Sunday afternoon in Mudgee.

De Belin has played 155 First Grade games for the Dragons and also represented New South Wales.