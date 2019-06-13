Jack Macrae admits open Marvel Stadium roof is ‘frustrating’

Western Bulldogs star Jack Macrae has admitted it is frustrating for players to have to play with an open roof at Marvel Stadium.

The debate came to light earlier this week after Carlton defeated Brisbane at the venue on Saturday afternoon where half of the ground was in sunlight and half was covered in shade.

It not only created issues for crowds and television fans, but also for players from both teams.

The 24-year-old told Halftime the general consensus across the league is that players want the roof closed.

“I think my preference definitely would be closed,” Macrae said.

“I haven’t really spoken to an AFL player who would prefer it to be open.

“It is a bit frustrating every now and then when it is open – it’s more the shade.

“It’s hard to see the footy at times, so it’s just nice knowing when you’ve got the roof there you may as well use it (because) you’re guaranteed a good game of footy.”

The Bulldogs currently sit in 15th position with just four wins and are coming off the bye this week as they prepare to take on a Carlton outfit who registered their first win under caretaker coach David Teague last weekend.

Macrae who has been one of the club’s best this season and is up there with the leading ball winners, averaging 29.8 disposals per game says the bye came at a good time for the club.

“We had a challenging game against West Coast in Perth,” Macrae said.

“It is nicely timed after a big trip to have a break, so the boys are pretty fresh and looking forward to the weekend.

“And just getting back to our best footy, we know what it looks like with the real pressure and winning the ball back and playing it in our half and using the ball a lot better and scoring, so there were a few things we addressed over the break.”

Macrae has played 129 career games since being taken at pick six in the 2012 AFL Draft.

The Western Bulldogs play Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Saturday evening with first bounce at 7:25pm.

