Jack Wighton’s agent opens up on star’s future

The agent of star player Jack Wighton has opened up on reports that the Canberra Raiders five-eighth has turned down a contract extension for the 2021 season.

The Daily Telegraph revealed that Wighton and his manager Matt Rose rejected that Raiders reported $750,000 contract extension for the 2021 season and beyond.

“Jack had an option in his favour for 2021 and he’s decided not to take up that option which means come November 1, Jack will be a free agent for the 2021 season,” Rose said.

Rose believes that Wighton’s ability to play multiple positions has attributed to the decision to reject the Radiers contract and will only add to his value on the open market.

“There won’t be a club that won’t want to talk to Jack Wighton based on the season that he’s had. You’ll see across the competition that there is absolutely no other player that’s been able to go into those three positions and play at that level for a very long time,” Rose said.

“We’re very confident where we’re Jack is as player and now it’s up to what’s best for Jack and his family.”

Claiming the Clive Churchill medal in this year’s NRL Grand Final, Rose hosed down the idea that Wighton wants out of Canberra and claims that the Raiders will have the best chance at re-signing the Kangaroos recruit.

“The Raiders will always get the last shot based on the relationship he has there. He loves Ricky Stuart and he’s been able to develop such a good relationship, not only with the Coach but also he’s brought the team along with him,” Rose said.

“He’s one of the leaders of the club and they look to him to spark all their attack. It’s obviously a big decision but we’ll maintain that relationship all the way through and hopefully everyone comes out well in the end”.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview:

(Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)