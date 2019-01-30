Jackson Bird says BBL has gone on ‘too long’

Melbourne Stars quick Jackson Bird says this year’s Big Bash League has gone on “too long”.

It’s an issue which has clouded the summer of cricket alongside Australia’s Test series debacle against India and the ongoing debate over scheduling.

The BBL has been extended from 43 games to 59 matches this season – which now sees each team play each other twice in addition to the finals at the end of the season.

With the competition now running for almost two months – it has impacted the scheduling of other forms of the game – while of more significance is the drop in crowds due to inconvenient times to watch games and kids now having to go back to school.

Bird says the competition could be condensed.

“I think the season is probably a bit too long,” Bird said.

“It’s been dragging out a bit in the last couple of weeks.

“The players love playing in the Big Bash but we could probably condense the season into a shorter block.

“Speaking from experience, I was pretty cooked after the (Sheffield) Shield finished before the Big Bash, we played six games in pretty quick sort of periods.

“The length of the Big Bash is currently affecting the scheduling of the other formats, it’s something to look at from Cricket Australia’s point of view, but I definitely think we could condense the season a bit.”

Brisbane Heat bash brother Chris Lynn was another to criticise the length of the competition suggesting 14 games played by each team is too long.

Bird’s Melbourne Stars travel to Perth to play the Scorchers on Sunday.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.