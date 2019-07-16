Jake Clifford keeps cool to become iceman

Despite only playing in 16 NRL first grade games, Jake Clifford stepped up to become the iceman, slotting home the winning field-goal in the dying minutes of North Queensland’s upset win over the Roosters on Sunday.

The 21-year-old then put the nail in the coffin by converting a penalty goal one minute later to give the Cowboys a 15-12 win.

Clifford joined Halftime to discuss his breakout performance after a tough start to the top grade.

“Yeah, you could probably say that,” Clifford said.

“I feel like I haven’t been playing the way I should be playing.

“Hopefully I can just build on this now.”

The three point win snapped a three game losing streak and moves the North Queensland side up from 14th to 11th on the NRL ladder.

The win was also the perfect way to celebrate Clifford’s teammate Gavin Cooper’s 300th NRL game.

“He’s done so much for the game,” Clifford said.

“He helps us young fellas out quite a lot.

“I’m really happy we got the win for him yesterday, it was pretty special to be a part of.”

This week the Cowboys face South Sydney and with a win could potentially see themselves sneak into the top 8.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.



Image: Tony Feder/Getty Images.